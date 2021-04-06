Warm week with limited rain

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny early this afternoon with increasing clouds later. A bit on the breezy side for the afternoon. Still a beautiful and warm day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our next system will be getting closer to the area. Most of today should be dry until just after sunset, when we will start to see a few showers enter the viewing area.

This system will send a few rounds of rain our way for the end of the week but not much rain (whsv)

A warm evening with temperatures in the 60s and an isolated showers. Then a few rounds of showers overnight, although this won’t be completely widespread and likely not everyone will see rain overnight. Overnight lows very pleasant in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s. Staying cloudy with a few scattered showers early. Right now the afternoon looks mainly dry but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Cloudy and cooler for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’s possible we could see a few peeks of sun later in the day before more clouds move back in.

A cloudy and cool evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s. A few spotty or isolated showers late day into the evening. Staying cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine for the day with likely more clouds later in the afternoon. We have another system moving in. Ahead of it a fairly mild day with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. If we do see any rain in the afternoon it would be isolated.

Likely a few spotty showers into the evening and then showers overnight. A bit more mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mild to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. We may still have a few lingering showers early depending on how quickly this system can exit the area. Otherwise a dry and pleasant afternoon with more clearing and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overall still a nice and warm day.

Evening temperatures will be pleasant as they drop into the 60s, and overnight will be cool and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s as a cold front works in.

MONDAY: We start the work week with cool morning temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the day and fairly mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. A refreshing afternoon to spend outside. Another cool night. Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Continuing a dry pattern, we’ll start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine and another beautiful afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Partly cloudy overnight with cooler temperatures. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s. It will be a bit more seasonal for today as high temperatures in the afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s, but it will still be a very pleasant day if you have outdoor plans. Just a bit cooler than the last several days. Partly cloudy skies and a very nice day.

