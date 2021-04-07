Advertisement

AG Herring, Va. NAACP launch effort to reform handling of officer-involved shootings in Va.

(WDBJ7)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia NAACP are launching a collaborative effort to identify and implement reforms to the way the state and its law enforcement agencies handle investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.

The press release says the goal of this effort is to ensure the most possible transparency, impartiality and public confidence in investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths.

“Investigations into officer-involved shootings should be handled by independent, unaffiliated agencies in order to avoid conflicts of interest, and to maximize the public’s confidence that justice will be served and the matter will be handled in the most honest, objective, and transparent way possible,” said Attorney General Herring in the press release.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Wright, 20, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
File image of an individual using their phone.
Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan
4-5-2021
Interesting cloud spotted over the area
A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Courtesy: AP Images
Sen. Manchin announces all W.Va. health centers eligible to order vaccine doses
Virginia Tech to host in-person commencement for Class of 2020
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice says he doesn’t plan on increasing restrictions despite more COVID-19 cases in schools