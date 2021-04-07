AG Herring, Va. NAACP launch effort to reform handling of officer-involved shootings in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia NAACP are launching a collaborative effort to identify and implement reforms to the way the state and its law enforcement agencies handle investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office.

The press release says the goal of this effort is to ensure the most possible transparency, impartiality and public confidence in investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths.

“Investigations into officer-involved shootings should be handled by independent, unaffiliated agencies in order to avoid conflicts of interest, and to maximize the public’s confidence that justice will be served and the matter will be handled in the most honest, objective, and transparent way possible,” said Attorney General Herring in the press release.

