Community Foundation kicks off Early Giving for Great Community Give 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is celebrating their fourth annual Great Community Give. Early giving for the fundraiser begins on April 7, 2021.

For the past few years, the Community Foundation has raised more than a million dollars for local nonprofits in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County area.

“I have had nonprofits come to me and say, ‘I have had to turn people away because we don’t have the funding.’ That is at the root of this event,” Amanda Bomfim with the Community Foundation said. “We want to at the very core help these nonprofit organizations raise funds for their programs and services that will then go out directly to the Harrisonburg and Rockingham community.”

With a minimum of $10 per donation, those interested can choose from more than 100 organizations to give to beginning on April 21 from sunrise to sunset.

Prior to the Great Community Give, community members can participate in “Early Giving” from April 7 to April 20. Organizations involved focus on a number of causes including education, the arts, veteran support and those facing homelessness.

This year, the Community Foundation hopes to raise $1 million through online and offline giving.

“The two-week time period is just a way for our community members to participate if they know they won’t be available that day or if they are afraid of forgetting, Bomfim said. “It gives more community members the opportunity to participate in this event.”

Giving Online:

Visit https://www.greatcommunitygive.org/ and select your desired nonprofit to donate or search through a number of causes to donate to

You can view their profile to learn more about their initiative and what they may need

Fundraise for a participating nonprofit

Giving Offline:

Cash and check donations can be sent directly to the organization of your choice

Donors can use their own envelopes but are encouraged to write “Great Community Give” in the memo line

Credit cards, cash and checks are all ways to give.

“It just a really fun and community heartwarming day,” Bomfim added.

For more information on Early Giving and the Great Community Give, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.