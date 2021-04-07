DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV/DHHR Press Release) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Children and Families has been granted approval to issue emergency supplemental allotments to households that are currently receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service released new guidance to states regarding eligibility for ongoing SNAP emergency supplement allotments.

Effective April 1, 2021, two new household populations now qualify:

Households that regularly receive maximum allotment: These households will now be eligible to receive $95 in ESA.

Households that receive less than $95 in ESA: These households with a calculated ESA of less than $95 will receive a supplement totaling $95.

A household that has been receiving more than $95 in ESA will continue to do so. Households previously ineligible will receive ESA later in April 2021.

The supplemental benefit will continue as long as West Virginia continues to receive monthly approval from USDA.

For more information, contact your local Department of Health and Human Resources office or dial the department’s customer service hotline at 1-877-716-1212.

