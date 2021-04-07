Advertisement

Gordon’s walk-off, Humphrey’s no-hitter leads JMU to sweep of Radford

The James Madison softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Radford Tuesday.
The James Madison softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Radford Tuesday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Radford Tuesday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.

Game One

Kate Gordon blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Dukes to a 6-2 victory in game one. JMU rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie the game and eventually win on Gordon’s big hit. The Page County native now has a JMU-record 57 career home runs.

Game Two

Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey threw a no-hitter in game two as the Dukes blanked Radford, 3-0, to claim the sweep. Humphrey struck out 10 batters and issues just one walk in the dominant outing. Shortstop Sara Jubas blasted a home run in the game two victory for JMU.

James Madison improves to 16-1 overall and has won six straight games. With Tuesday’s victories, JMU is 12-0 overall at home.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County
A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday

Latest News

VHSL Volleyball: Spotswood defeats Broadway in Valley District Tournament (4/5/21)
VHSL Volleyball: Spotswood defeats Broadway in Valley District Tournament (4/5/21)
Harrisonburg High School girls basketball player Mariah Cain has committed to play at the NCAA...
HHS standout Cain commits to Radford
Optimism for JMU men's basketball after strong season (10/11 p.m.)
Optimism for JMU men's basketball after strong season (10/11 p.m.)
H.S. Volleyball Scores - Week of April 5
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Week of April 5