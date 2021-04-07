Gordon’s walk-off, Humphrey’s no-hitter leads JMU to sweep of Radford

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Radford Tuesday evening at Veterans Memorial Park.

Game One

Kate Gordon blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Dukes to a 6-2 victory in game one. JMU rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to tie the game and eventually win on Gordon’s big hit. The Page County native now has a JMU-record 57 career home runs.

Game Two

Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey threw a no-hitter in game two as the Dukes blanked Radford, 3-0, to claim the sweep. Humphrey struck out 10 batters and issues just one walk in the dominant outing. Shortstop Sara Jubas blasted a home run in the game two victory for JMU.

James Madison improves to 16-1 overall and has won six straight games. With Tuesday’s victories, JMU is 12-0 overall at home.

