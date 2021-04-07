Harrisonburg Parks and Rec to host online Summer Job Chat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for seasonal, part-time employees as summer approaches.

There will be an online Parks & Rec Summer Job Chat taking place on Tuesday, April 13, at 4 p.m., which will give participants the opportunity to speak to various parks and recreation hiring managers and ask questions.

Employment opportunities are available in customer service, aquatics, park and grounds maintenance, athletic field maintenance and more.

You can register to participate in the chat on April 13 by clicking here.

