Harrisonburg Parks and Rec to host online Summer Job Chat

Employees with Harrisonburg Parks and Rec at Smithland Road Dog Park in Harrisonburg.
Employees with Harrisonburg Parks and Rec at Smithland Road Dog Park in Harrisonburg.(Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for seasonal, part-time employees as summer approaches.

There will be an online Parks & Rec Summer Job Chat taking place on Tuesday, April 13, at 4 p.m., which will give participants the opportunity to speak to various parks and recreation hiring managers and ask questions.

Employment opportunities are available in customer service, aquatics, park and grounds maintenance, athletic field maintenance and more.

You can register to participate in the chat on April 13 by clicking here.

