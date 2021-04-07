How can you beat your spring allergies this season?

(WHSV) - Temperatures are rising as we inch closer to summer. This means we are entering spring allergy season. Here are some things you may not know when it comes to combating spring allergies.

The first type of pollen to come out that really affects people is tree pollen. This comes out in our area during April. If you are experiencing spring allergies earlier on in the spring, it is likely that tree pollen is impacting you. By May, another type of pollen starts to make its presence.

Once grass begins to grow, more people get affected by their allergies. By May, both tree and grass pollen are out and that is when spring allergies are the worst in our area.

For pollen, it affects everyone differently. If an antihistamine works for you, that’s all you need. Doctors can also provide a nasal steroid or prescribe a tablet if allergies become really bad for you.

One thing you can do to help yourself is to rinse your head and hair after being out for a long time. That will get any remaining pollen off of you to limit effects.

