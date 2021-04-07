Advertisement

Interesting cloud spotted over the area

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some interesting clouds were spotted over the area on Monday afternoon. Did you happen to see it?

Lenticular Cloud

This lens or saucer shaped cloud is called a lenticular cloud. Typically these are spotted in our area a couple times a year and usually in the cool season months, spring or fall.

These clouds normally form downwind of a mountain or some higher terrain and the wind has to be just right.

4-5-2021
4-5-2021(Brenda Buchanan)

For the lenticular cloud to form, you need strong winds flowing perpendicular to the terrain. Stable moist air will flow over the mountains and creates these waves. Lenticular clouds are also a sign of turbulence.

4-5-2021
4-5-2021(Caroline Jones)

Across some high mountain ranges, the lenticular cloud can put on quite the show. Check out this incredible image from New Zealand earlier this month.

