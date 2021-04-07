Interesting cloud spotted over the area
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some interesting clouds were spotted over the area on Monday afternoon. Did you happen to see it?
Lenticular Cloud
This lens or saucer shaped cloud is called a lenticular cloud. Typically these are spotted in our area a couple times a year and usually in the cool season months, spring or fall.
These clouds normally form downwind of a mountain or some higher terrain and the wind has to be just right.
For the lenticular cloud to form, you need strong winds flowing perpendicular to the terrain. Stable moist air will flow over the mountains and creates these waves. Lenticular clouds are also a sign of turbulence.
Across some high mountain ranges, the lenticular cloud can put on quite the show. Check out this incredible image from New Zealand earlier this month.
