Lewis Mountain Campground in SNP to be temporarily closed for hazard tree removal

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Lewis Mountain Campground, which is located at mile 57.5 on Skyline Drive, in Shenandoah National Park will be temporarily closed to allow for the removal of hazardous trees.

The closure will begin on Friday, April 9, at noon.

The work to remove the trees is expected to take two to five days.

Big Meadows Campground, located at mile 51.2 on Skyline Drive, is currently open.

