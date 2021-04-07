‘MAC’ the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — An old school bus is transformed into a new way for students in Shenandoah County to learn more about career options.

“MAC” the bus, or the mobile access to career bus, is now complete, thanks to a grant from the Moore Educational Trust.

Students in preschool through middle school will be able to learn about different jobs in at least 13 different fields through interactive simulations and experiences.

“I can stand up here all day and tell you how cool cosmetology is, but until you put your hands in the hair and actually do it, you won’t know,” said project designer Crystal Lynn. “Students like to be engaged with hands-on things, it just gives them a better experience all the way around.”

Students at Triplett Tech renovated and ran electrical inside of the bus. T-Mobile provided internet access for the bus and Shenandoah Woodworks made the cabinets inside.

The plan is to take Mac to schools this fall.

