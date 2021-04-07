Massanutten Resort begins spring season activities

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort has closed down the ski slopes for the winter season, but now, the staff is excited to welcome guests this spring. New activities join resort favorites this spring.

“Spring is such a beautiful time to visit the resort and I look forward to welcoming guests to experience all the exciting activities we have to get outside and enjoy the weather,” Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort, said.

Returning activities include ziplining at the Family Adventure Park, golf, mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, and hiking.

“We do have some guided hikes available from beginner to expert,” Morgan Mowbray, the resort’s marketing manager, said.

New offerings this spring include additional spa services, the Mayday Escape Room, ukulele and drawing classes, and the Virginia Wine Discovery Program.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer a wide variety of things that are available this spring compared to last spring when we didn’t have as much because we had to close some of those activities,” Mowbray said.

Mowbray said Massanutten Resort is encouraging all guests and visitors to plan their trips and activities ahead of time.

The Mountain Bike Park will open the first weekend in May, chairlift rides will open late spring, and the outdoor waterpark will open Memorial Day Weekend.

