Advertisement

Massanutten Resort begins spring season activities

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort has closed down the ski slopes for the winter season, but now, the staff is excited to welcome guests this spring. New activities join resort favorites this spring.

“Spring is such a beautiful time to visit the resort and I look forward to welcoming guests to experience all the exciting activities we have to get outside and enjoy the weather,” Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort, said.

Returning activities include ziplining at the Family Adventure Park, golf, mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides, and hiking.

“We do have some guided hikes available from beginner to expert,” Morgan Mowbray, the resort’s marketing manager, said.

New offerings this spring include additional spa services, the Mayday Escape Room, ukulele and drawing classes, and the Virginia Wine Discovery Program.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer a wide variety of things that are available this spring compared to last spring when we didn’t have as much because we had to close some of those activities,” Mowbray said.

Mowbray said Massanutten Resort is encouraging all guests and visitors to plan their trips and activities ahead of time.

The Mountain Bike Park will open the first weekend in May, chairlift rides will open late spring, and the outdoor waterpark will open Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on spring activities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County
A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday

Latest News

Shenandoah County BOS decided to hold off on decision for school budget
Shenandoah County BOS decided to hold off on decision for school budget
Overnight forecast 4/6/2021
Overnight forecast 4/6/2021
State lawmakers reconvene on Wednesday to act on amendments
State lawmakers reconvene on Wednesday to act on amendments
Budget Talks in Waynesboro
Budget Talks in Waynesboro
Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor