Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to receive $1 million in economic relief
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Waner and Time Kaine announced $19,155,185 in federal funding would be distributed to 11 airports across Virginia to help airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Augusta County will receive $1,005,973 of that funding.
The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation and was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill.
The rest of the funding will be distributed as follows:
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport: $2,928,978
- Culpeper Regional Airport: $23,000
- Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport: $13,000
- Lynchburg Regional Airport: $1,261,006
- Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport: $1,951,578
- Norfolk International Airport: $5,768,825
- Richmond International Airport: $6,143,825
- Stafford Regional Airport: $13,000
- Warrenton-Fauquier Airport: $23,000
- Winchester Regional Airport: $23,000
