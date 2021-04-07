Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to receive $1 million in economic relief

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Waner and Time Kaine announced $19,155,185 in federal funding would be distributed to 11 airports across Virginia to help airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Augusta County will receive $1,005,973 of that funding.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation and was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill.

The rest of the funding will be distributed as follows:

  • Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport: $2,928,978
  • Culpeper Regional Airport: $23,000
  • Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport: $13,000
  • Lynchburg Regional Airport: $1,261,006
  • Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport: $1,951,578
  • Norfolk International Airport: $5,768,825
  • Richmond International Airport: $6,143,825
  • Stafford Regional Airport: $13,000
  • Warrenton-Fauquier Airport: $23,000
  • Winchester Regional Airport: $23,000

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Wright, 20, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
File image of an individual using their phone.
Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan
4-5-2021
Interesting cloud spotted over the area
A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
VSU rolls out two mobile vaccine clinics (Virginia State University)
Virginia State University rolls out two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Tree pollen comes out in April typically and lasts through May. Grass pollen typically adds on...
How can you beat your spring allergies this season?
Free service launched to help families work through FAFSA
Free service launched to help families work through FAFSA
New law in Virginia bans gay and trans panic as murder defense
New law in Virginia bans gay and trans panic as murder defense