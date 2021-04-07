Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport to receive $1 million in economic relief

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Waner and Time Kaine announced $19,155,185 in federal funding would be distributed to 11 airports across Virginia to help airports cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments and effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Augusta County will receive $1,005,973 of that funding.

The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation and was authorized by the December 2020 emergency COVID-19 relief bill.

The rest of the funding will be distributed as follows:

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport: $2,928,978

Culpeper Regional Airport: $23,000

Louisa County/Freeman Field Airport: $13,000

Lynchburg Regional Airport: $1,261,006

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport: $1,951,578

Norfolk International Airport: $5,768,825

Richmond International Airport: $6,143,825

Stafford Regional Airport: $13,000

Warrenton-Fauquier Airport: $23,000

Winchester Regional Airport: $23,000

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.