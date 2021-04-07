State lawmakers reconvene on Wednesday to act on amendments

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia lawmakers won’t see any vetoes, when they reconvene on Wednesday.

“It’s highly unusual for a governor not to have any vetoes whatsoever,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton.

But they will debate amendments proposed by Governor Ralph Northam.

Western Virginia lawmakers offered a preview during a Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce forum Tuesday morning, when they discussed a proposal to legalize the possession or marijuana this summer.

“We’re creating a situation where it’s legal to have a product - cannabis,” said Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.), “while it is illegal for someone to sell you that product.”

“I’m dumfounded and appalled that we would be taking action this rapidly without thinking it through,” added Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt Co.).

“I think public opinion is behind all of this,” countered Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke).

“Public opinion polls show people want to go ahead and legalize it, especially the younger people, and so we’ll see how that works.”

Passage is likely in the House of Delegates, but how about the Virginia Senate where the vote will be close and some Democrats have raised concerns?

“I think there may be some negotiations, and some further tweaking in terms of that piece of legislation,” said Denton, “but it’s become such a focus and certainly in terms of some of the northern Virginia more progressive Democrats in the suburbs, that I will be surprised if some form of that did not pass.”

Both chambers are scheduled to reconvene at noon on Wednesday.

