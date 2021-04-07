Advertisement

Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies in Philadelphia. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans who have received stimulus checks are putting them into their savings accounts, instead of spending them right away.

A survey by the Federal Reserve shows households intend to set aside 42% of their stimulus payments for a rainy day.

Thirty-four percent are using the coronavirus stimulus money to pay down debt.

The Fed survey estimates only about a quarter of the checks are going towards spending.

The Internal Revenue Service sent out 130 million payments by the end of March, with more on the way.

About 25 million more payments are expected to have been delivered by the end of this week, including many for Social Security recipients.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Wright, 20, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
File image of an individual using their phone.
Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan
4-5-2021
Interesting cloud spotted over the area
A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
MAC the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
‘MAC’ the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of ex-Dallas officer arrested in killings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry