Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County
A Roanoke man killed in Saturday crash on I-81 in Augusta County
George W. Marshall, 63, of Staunton, Va.
Officials: Staunton man charged with online solicitation of a minor
Controlled burn to take place in Cub Run area of Shenandoah
Crash near Shenandoah National Park in Rockingham County
Crash in Rockingham County impacts traffic for over four hours Saturday

Latest News

UVA Basketball legend part of team taking over The White Spot Restaurant
UVA basketball legend part of team taking over The White Spot restaurant
State lawmakers reconvene on Wednesday to act on amendments
The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Chair honoring Jefferson Davis apparently stolen from Alabama cemetery, held for ransom
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Middle River Jail authority board holds off on vote for possible expansion