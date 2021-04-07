Advertisement

UVA basketball legend part of team taking over The White Spot restaurant

Apr. 6, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The White Spot, located on the University of Virginia Corner, has been serving up its famous Gus Burgers since 1953. Now it’s under new ownership, headlined by UVA basketball legend, Ralph Sampson.

“Most People say it’s a hole in the wall, which it is, but it’s a good hole in the wall that has tradition,” Sampson said.

He says he’s had his fair share of Gus burgers over the years and now he wants that same opportunity for others. “The history needs to be known,” he said. “They need to know why it’s The White Spot.”

The NBA hall of famer recalls many memories of nights that led him to the bar stools, with a Gus Burger in hand.

“Just late nights with guys like Ricky Stokes, and coming here to have something to eat or pre-football games coming from the Lawn here and getting something to eat,” Sampson said.

Bert Ellis, who orchestrated the deal to buy the legendary restaurant, says the goal is to continue the legacy of The White Spot.

“The most important thing is to maintain this and keep it in good shape,” he said. “Keep the style and the culture of a diner serving Gus Burgers.”

Eventually, Ellis hopes to put the Gus Burger on wheels. “The intent is to get a food truck,” he said. “I’m working on that right now, the ‘Gus Bus’ we’ll call, it to go service events, away from the actual physical place.”

In the meantime, both owners are looking forward to some events that will return post COVID-19 including the Gus Burger eating contest.

“The record is eight Gus Burgers in six minutes,” Ellis said.

