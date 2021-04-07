Advertisement

Virginia State University rolls out two mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

VSU rolls out two mobile vaccine clinics (Virginia State University)
VSU rolls out two mobile vaccine clinics (Virginia State University)(NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla, NBC12
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As part of their public health initiative, Virginia State University is rolling out two new mobile vaccination clinics to help get more COVID-19 shots into the arms of people living in underserved communities.

With help from the Crater Health District and Chesterfield County Health, they’re hitting the road this week as part of their pilots for the clinic, which comes with examination rooms, refrigerators, and storage space.

“We want to get out further into the community for those who are in rural places and for some who don’t have the transportation to get the vaccines and immunizations,” said Donald Palm, provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at Virginia State University.

One of these mobile clinics was in Prince George County on Wednesday, providing 300 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It is to go out to areas that are hard to reach that can’t get to the community vaccination site,” said Jay Baxter, chief operating officer for the Virginia Department of Health.

On Thursday, the mobile clinics will go to Petersburg and Hopewell to provide 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to people in underserved communities.

Baxter says they’re also working with the Elite Team, a contracted group from the state, to help with on-site registration and finding people who still need their shots in those underserved communities.

“They’re basically bridging the gap between them and us,” he said. “They’re going ahead of time to let them know that we’re coming so we can get an approximate number.”

Through this effort, Palm hopes Virginia State University can address health disparities while supporting equitable vaccine distribution.

“Getting to those residents and really convincing individuals that they need not only the vaccine but also their family and friends also need to take the vaccine,” he said. “The only way we can get back to normal is that we actually increase the number of vaccines that are injected into everybody’s arms.”

Within the next few weeks, Virginia State University says these mobile health units will move into areas within Chesterfield County.

Baxter also says they will use data from this week’s vaccine distribution sites to plan out their resources for these mobile vaccine clinics and where they will go next.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Wright, 20, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
File image of an individual using their phone.
Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan
4-5-2021
Interesting cloud spotted over the area
A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

MAC the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
‘MAC’ the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
The city of Harrisonburg Public Works logo located on the side of the new trash carts.
Harrisonburg trash carts become new treasure
New Virginia law bans gay and trans panic as murder defense
New law in Virginia bans gay and trans panic as murder defense
Evening Weather Forecast 4/7/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 4/7/2021
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization