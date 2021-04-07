Advertisement

West Virginia to get $3.3 million for affordable housing

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will receive $3.3 million for affordable housing from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The state’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding on Tuesday.

The senators say $3.1 million will go to the housing trust fund, which gives grants to build and preserve affordable housing units for low-income earners.

