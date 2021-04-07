Advertisement

West Virginia wildfires double in first 3 months of 2021

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Forestry officials say the number of wildfires in West Virginia nearly doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of a year ago.

The state reported 312 wildfires and nearly 3,000 acres burned between Jan. 1 and March 25. During the same period in 2020, there were were 158 fires and 632 acres burned.

The Division of Forestry says over the past 10 years, debris burning is responsible for more than one-third of all state wildfires.

During the spring fire season, which runs through May 31, outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

