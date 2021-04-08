Police say suspect in custody; one person killed, four in critical condition after Bryan business shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm one person was killed and multiple were injured during a shooting Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was also shot in connection to the Bryan business shooting. The police say a suspect is in custody.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said police were called to the cabinet manufacturer at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It took a “short time” for officers to respond to the scene, at which point the suspect had left the business, he furthered.

One person died at the scene and four were transported to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan in critical condition, according to Buske. The police chief said that one additional person is in non-critical condition. A seventh person was transported for an asthma attack.

DPS says a trooper was shot in Grimes County while pursuing a suspect in the Bryan business shooting. The trooper, who has not been identified, is in serious but stable condition.

Buske said the suspect is believed to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and did not rule out the possibility of additional suspects. Police are working on a phone line where the families of Kent Moore employees can get updates.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Bryan, College Station, and Texas A&M police responded to the scene, along with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Brazos County constables, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A statement from Kent Moore Cabinets is below:

We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected. We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved. Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their children at the school.

KBTX has multiple reporters on the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

MASS SHOOTING IN BRYAN. This is the latest. 3:32 pm pic.twitter.com/0eHqbmyOpq — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske held a press conference around 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Watch the full press conference below.

