Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) announced vaccination efforts will expand into Phase 2 on Friday, April 9.

On Friday, all individuals age 16 and over in the health district will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland; and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.

According to CSHD, the decision to move into Phase 2 was made based on current demand and increasing supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the general population age 16 and up ahead of schedule,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay in a press release from the health district. “Though we are in Phase 2, we will continue to prioritize vaccine opportunities for those individuals in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c.”

Individuals who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register or update their pre-registration record with the Virginia Department of Health at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

The Central Shenandoah Health District will also continue to post unfilled vaccine appointment slots on its website, which you can find here.

