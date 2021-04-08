Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday

Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) announced vaccination efforts will expand into Phase 2 on Friday, April 9.

On Friday, all individuals age 16 and over in the health district will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Central Shenandoah Health District includes the counties of Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland; and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.

According to CSHD, the decision to move into Phase 2 was made based on current demand and increasing supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the general population age 16 and up ahead of schedule,” said CSHD Health District Director Dr. Laura Kornegay in a press release from the health district. “Though we are in Phase 2, we will continue to prioritize vaccine opportunities for those individuals in Phases 1a, 1b and 1c.”

Individuals who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should pre-register or update their pre-registration record with the Virginia Department of Health at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

The Central Shenandoah Health District will also continue to post unfilled vaccine appointment slots on its website, which you can find here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Norwegian Cruise Line CEO says the cruise industry has suffered at the hands of the CDC.
Norwegian Cruise line CEO: CDC has shut us down
Money
Sen. Manchin announces more than $28M to go to COVID-19 vaccine programs across W.Va.
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine