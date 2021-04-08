Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as...
COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant from living donors
File image
Feds accuse former owner of assisted living home of fraud
JMU prepares for Relay for Life on April 9
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
Police investigating monkey sightings on Cincinnati’s west side
Monkeys were sighted swinging from trees in Cincinnati.
RAW: Loose monkeys spotted in Cincinnati