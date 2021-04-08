Advertisement

COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant from living donors

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Doctors in Japan announced Thursday they have successfully performed the world’s first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a patient with severe lung damage from COVID-19.

The recipient, identified only as a woman from Japan’s western region of Kansai, is recovering after the nearly 11-hour operation on Wednesday, Kyoto University Hospital said in a statement. It said her husband and son, who donated parts of their lungs, are also in stable condition.

The university said it was the world’s first transplant of lung tissue from living donors to a person with COVID-19 lung damage. Transplants from brain-dead donors in Japan are still rare, and living donors are considered a more realistic option for patients.

“We demonstrated that we now have an option of lung transplants (from living donors),” Dr. Hiroshi Date, a thoracic surgeon at the hospital who led the operation, said at a news conference. “I think this is a treatment that gives hope for patients” with severe lung damage from COVID-19, he said.

Kyoto University said dozens of transplants of parts of lungs taken from brain-dead donors to patients with COVID-19-related lung damage have been carried out in the United States, Europe and China.

The woman contracted COVID-19 late last year and developed breathing difficulties that rapidly worsened. She was placed on a life support machine that works as an artificial lung for more than three months at another hospital because her lungs were so severely damaged.

Even after she was free of the virus, her lungs were no longer functional or treatable, and the only option for her to live was to receive a lung transplant, the university said.

Her husband and son volunteered to donate parts of their lungs, and the surgery was conducted at Kyoto University Hospital by a 30-member team headed by Dr. Date. Her husband donated part of his left lung, and son gave part of his right lung.

She is expected to be able to leave the hospital in about two months and return to her normal life in about three months, the university said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
The city of Harrisonburg Public Works logo located on the side of the new trash carts.
Harrisonburg trash carts become new treasure

Latest News

Prince's previously unreleased 'Welcome 2 America' album is dropping this summer.
Lost Prince album to be released in July
President Joe Biden: We need to start see infrastructures through its effect on the lives of...
Biden making new moves on guns, including naming ATF boss
Multiple people were injured and one person was killed in an explosion and fire at an Ohio...
Authorities: 1 dead, 8 hurt in explosion at Ohio paint plant
People in Minneapolis are trying to help children and youth understand the Chauvin trial.
Helping young people make sense of the Derek Chauvin trial
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen