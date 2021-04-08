Craigsville couple offers free photo sessions for donations to local food pantry

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — A couple in Craigsville is using their passion for photography to give back to others in the community by offering free photo sessions in return for donations to the Craigsville Food Pantry.

Joseph and Lisa Rowland own Forever in Print Photography.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve had a camera in my hand,” Joseph said.

Joseph started out in photography taking pictures of wildlife in Florida, and he’s continued his work behind the lens for over 30 years.

Now, retired and living in Craigsville, Joseph has found a way to continue doing what he loves all while giving back to his community.

The Rowlands say the pandemic has been tough on the community, but they wanted to make sure families could still celebrate life’s special moments.

“We want to give somebody something that will last a lifetime for them, for their children, for their grandchildren to look at, and that’s the way it is, and I love doing what I do,” Joseph said.

Around Christmas last year, the Rowlands got the idea to offer free photo sessions for families, and they were able to collect 176 pounds of food and $210.

“The people of Craigsville and Goshen and the surrounding areas, they stepped up to the plate and helped us do what we were trying to do,” Joseph said.

Because of the success, they decided to collect more donations for Easter photos.

They were able to collect a bunch of diapers and wipes as well as $375, which will all be going to the food pantry.

The Rowlands say this has brought them closer to a community that’s already close-knit.

“The people of Craigsville and Goshen, Churchville and the surrounding areas, they care about everybody,” Joseph said.

“They take care of their own, and any time we’ve ever needed help, somebody in the community has been right there, so it’s just an opportunity to give back,” Lisa added.

Forever in Print Photography is taking appointments now for senior pictures through June and will soon have an opportunity for you to get pictures taken with your pet.

You can reach the Rowlands for more information or to schedule an appointment by emailing 4everinprint@gmail.com or by calling (540) 430-0341.

