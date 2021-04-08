Advertisement

Divine Love Fellowship in Harrisonburg lanches food bank on April 10

The Divine Love Fellowship food bank will be held every Saturday beginning April 10 from 11...
The Divine Love Fellowship food bank will be held every Saturday beginning April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, a new food bank will be opening up at the Divine Love Fellowship in Harrisonburg.

Food has been donated from the Food Lion in Grottoes, Little Debbie Bakery Store in Stuarts Draft, and another food bank in Verona. Canned and dry food items are available, as well as baked goods, bread, and some frozen meat.

“God gave me a vision and He wants our church to do a pantry,” said Stacey Falls-Kumar, who organized the food bank.

Falls-Kumar said she went to Pastor Ted Hott to explain her idea, and other members of the church hopped on board to help.

“Anybody who needs help, please come by. We don’t discriminate against anybody,” she said. “You don’t have to go to church here. You just have to be in need and we want to help everybody.”

The food bank will be held every Saturday beginning April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 56 S. Carlton St. in Harrisonburg.

If you have an emergency pantry need, Falls-Kumar said you can contact the Divine Love Fellowship at (540) 433-2386.

