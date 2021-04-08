Advertisement

Feds accuse former owner of assisted living home of fraud

By Associated Press and Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The former owner of an assisted living facility in Virginia has been charged with fleecing the government out of more than $800,000.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Mable B. Jones faces 13 counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements. Federal authorities allege that the government benefits were intended for the care of residents but were instead used for gambling trips and other personal expenses.

A federal grand jury said the facility primarily served elderly and incapacitated adults who were legally incapable of managing their own finances.

The indictment claims that inspections found persistent and recurring violations of health and safety standards. They allegedly included a persistent bedbug infestation.

