Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Weather forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year.

Colorado State University is calling for 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes during the 2021 season.

Current warm sea surface temperatures in the subtropic Atlantic are driving the above-average probability.

Last year’s record-breaking season had 30 named storms. Twelve made landfall in the U.S. and six were classified as major hurricanes. It was the second time in recorded history that the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list.

The seasonal average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will keep with the traditional schedule, starting on June 1 and ending on November 30, despite discussions to move the start of the season to May 15.

CSU has been releasing hurricane forecasts since 1984.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
The city of Harrisonburg Public Works logo located on the side of the new trash carts.
Harrisonburg trash carts become new treasure

Latest News

In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor...
Vote counting to start in Amazon union election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, said that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.
LIVE: Expert: Lack of oxygen killed Floyd, not drugs or bad heart
Norwegian Cruise Line CEO says the cruise industry has suffered at the hands of the CDC.
Norwegian Cruise line CEO: CDC has shut us down
Money
Sen. Manchin announces more than $28M to go to COVID-19 vaccine programs across W.Va.