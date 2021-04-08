Advertisement

Glitch in state’s vaccine system registers wrong vaccine to teens

(KBTX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A glitch in the commonwealth’s vaccine system could have parents registering their teens for the wrong coronavirus vaccine, according to a report from The Virginian-Pilot.

Under Phase 2, teenagers ages 16 and up can get the shot. But right now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is approved by the FDA for teens.

The Virginian-Pilot also reports the state’s pre-registration system does not eliminate vaccine options based on age.

The system is currently working on a fix.

For now, parents need to be aware when signing up their 16 or 17-year-olds.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments

Latest News

File image
Feds accuse former owner of assisted living home of fraud
JMU prepares for Relay for Life on April 9
Gov. Northam cited McAuliffe’s ‘strong record of leadership and his bold plans to continue to...
Gov. Northam endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,928 on Thursday