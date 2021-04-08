Glitch in state’s vaccine system registers wrong vaccine to teens
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A glitch in the commonwealth’s vaccine system could have parents registering their teens for the wrong coronavirus vaccine, according to a report from The Virginian-Pilot.
Under Phase 2, teenagers ages 16 and up can get the shot. But right now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is approved by the FDA for teens.
The Virginian-Pilot also reports the state’s pre-registration system does not eliminate vaccine options based on age.
The system is currently working on a fix.
For now, parents need to be aware when signing up their 16 or 17-year-olds.
