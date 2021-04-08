Advertisement

Gov. Northam endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

Gov. Northam cited McAuliffe’s ‘strong record of leadership and his bold plans to continue to...
Gov. Northam cited McAuliffe’s ‘strong record of leadership and his bold plans to continue to help Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger, more equitable economy’.(Jack Mayer | Office of Governor Northam)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam announced he has officially endorsed Terry McAuliffe to be Virginia’s next governor. Gov. Northam is the highest-ranking state official to endorse in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Gov. Northam cited McAuliffe’s ‘strong record of leadership and his bold plans to continue to help Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and create a stronger, more equitable economy’.

If McAuliffe wins the Democratic Primary and the gubernatorial election in November, he will be the first man to serve non-consecutive terms as Virginia’s top executive since Mills Godwin in the 1960s and 1970s.

The governor and McAuliffe will be visiting Norfolk and Alexandria on April 8 to make his endorsement at 9:30 a.m.

DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments

