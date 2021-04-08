HHS football preparing for playoff rematch

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg High School football team has revenge on its mind as the Blue Streak prepare for a first-round playoff game Friday night.

Third-seeded HHS is scheduled to play at No. 2 seed William Fleming in the Region 5D semifinals. It’s a rematch of a region quarterfinal game in 2019 that William Fleming won in Harrisonburg, 20-17, ending the Blue Streaks’ season. The two teams were originally slated to meet in the first game of the current season until schedules were changed.

“This is the game that I talked about, I had been thinking about for so long,” said Harrisonburg junior quarterback Keenan Glago, who threw a game-sealing interception late in the 2019 playoff loss to William Fleming. “We thought it was going to be our first game of the season so a lot of the offseason, when I was watching film, it was extra attention on William Fleming so there’s definitely the hype built up for it.”

Harrisonburg enters the playoffs with a 3-2 overall record and coming off back-to-back wins over Valley District rivals Broadway and Spotswood. Friday night’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

“Everything started in July with offseason workouts and (William Fleming) was supposed to be our season opener and that got bagged so we have been kind of holding that,” said Harrisonburg head coach Josh Carico.

