Improvement work begins on some I-81 exits

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says construction is underway for ramp improvements at three interchanges along I-81 in Shenandoah County and Frederick County.

The upgrades include the extension of acceleration or deceleration lanes at these exits:

  • Exit 291 (Toms Brook) – Acceleration lane from Route 651 (Mount Olive Road) onto northbound I-81.
  • Exit 296 (Strasburg) – Acceleration lane from Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) onto southbound I-81.
  • Mile Marker 304 (commercial truck weigh station) – Deceleration lane from northbound I-81 into the truck scales facility.

VDOT says overnight lane or ramp closures are possible during the upgrades, and digital message signs will alert drivers to specific ramp closures and detour routes as needed.

The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program. For more information about the program, click here.

