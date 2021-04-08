Advertisement

JMU football “extremely unlikely” to play this weekend

The James Madison football team is not expecting to play this weekend despite attempts to find...
The James Madison football team is not expecting to play this weekend despite attempts to find an opponent.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is not expecting to play this weekend despite attempts to find an opponent.

A JMU spokesperson shared the following statement with WHSV Wednesday afternoon:

“We’ve pursued multiple options, but it is extremely unlikely that we’ll have a game this weekend. We are still exploring options for a game on April 17.”

The Dukes were trying to schedule a game on Saturday, April 10 after their matchup with Elon was called off due to COVID-19 issues with the Phoenix. JMU has played just one game since March 6 due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes and their opponents.

James Madison is currently 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The FCS Playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday, April 24.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Wright, 20, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
4-5-2021
Interesting cloud spotted over the area
File image of an individual using their phone.
Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan
A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

"Extremely unlikely" JMU football will play this week
"Extremely unlikely" JMU football will play this week
HHS football preparing for playoff rematch
HHS football preparing for playoff rematch
The Harrisonburg High School football team has revenge on its mind as the Blue Streak prepare...
HHS football preparing for playoff rematch
The Pendleton County High School boys basketball team has now won 31 consecutive games.
Pendleton County extends winning streak to 31 games