JMU football “extremely unlikely” to play this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is not expecting to play this weekend despite attempts to find an opponent.

A JMU spokesperson shared the following statement with WHSV Wednesday afternoon:

“We’ve pursued multiple options, but it is extremely unlikely that we’ll have a game this weekend. We are still exploring options for a game on April 17.”

The Dukes were trying to schedule a game on Saturday, April 10 after their matchup with Elon was called off due to COVID-19 issues with the Phoenix. JMU has played just one game since March 6 due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes and their opponents.

James Madison is currently 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The FCS Playoffs are scheduled to begin Saturday, April 24.

