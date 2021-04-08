JMU prepares for Relay for Life on April 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The annual Relay for Life of James Madison University is scheduled for Friday, April 9. The event will combine both virtual and in-person activities.

The American Cancer Society works with communities to create fundraising events for cancer research, support and survivors. JMU has participated in the event for several years and when the pandemic hit they found a way to keep the relay going.

“We quickly made a transition to the virtual component, we’ve taken back this year, learned what worked and what didn’t work and worked from that. We are happy we can add in even a small in-person component so people can come together,” Whitney Minnick with the American Cancer Society explained.

JMU has participated in the Relay for Life for several years. “This year’s festivities will include a Drive-In Survivor Dinner and a virtual Relay celebration at 8 p.m. via Facebook Live.

“Cancer has not stopped for this pandemic, it is still a really important cause. So far [JMU students] have raised $150,000, which is very exciting. Looking forward to see what they end up with,” Minnick said.

Those interested sign up for a 45-minute in-person slot to walk at JMU’s Hillside Field.

“Cancer touches everyone in some way. To see the campus unite so many different groups sororities, fraternities, clubs, friends, dorms, just to all come together. The students that work all year to put the event on, to see their success and the things they have learned and grow, it is really exciting,” Minnick added.

There will also be virtual activities for those who want to participate from home.

To donate to JMU Relay for Life or sign up for the event, click here.

