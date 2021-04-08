Kings Dominion hiring 2,100 for summer reopening, raises hourly pay for seasonal employees

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion reopens for its 2021 season on May 22, and needs to hire 2,100 seasonal employees in all areas of the park and has increased starting pay to $13 per hour.

There are open positions in rides, lifeguarding, food and beverage, merchandise, park services, guest services, security and more. Employee perks include discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any of Cedar Fair’s 12 amusement parks and four outdoor water parks.

“Our associates play an instrumental role in delivering on our commitment to creating memorable experiences for all our guests, and in order to attract and retain those associates, we need to put the people first. Providing competitive wages and benefits is one of many ways to do that,” Kings Dominion Vice President and General Manager Bridgette Bywater said.

The park also plans to fill 80 new full-time positions, with benefits and wages starting at $16 per hour, for culinary and operations roles.

Kings Dominion will host an in-person, socially distant hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Saturday, April 17. All attendees will receive a free funnel cake.

Interested applications are encouraged to apply online first here.

