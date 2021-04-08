Advertisement

Local political analyst shares thoughts on Virginia governor race

Local political analyst shares thoughts on Virginia governor race
Local political analyst shares thoughts on Virginia governor race(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced his endorsement for former governor Terry McAuliffe, one of the democratic candidates for governor.

Local political analyst Bob Roberts says this endorsement adds momentum to his campaign while his democratic opponents are hurting.

During this race so far, most of the attention has been on McAuliffe, so others have not been able to get their message across. Roberts also says they are having trouble attacking McAuliffe on his actions.

“At the debate recently they attacked him on gun control, but they did not mention in that debate that the legislature was controlled by Republicans,” Roberts said. “Therefore, McAuliffe was in a very very difficult situation. Blaming him not getting legislation passed was ridiculous.”

Roberts says McAuliffe is a frontrunner but mentions he has lost past primaries. Roberts adds who is taking the wheel on the republican side is unclear as of now, but believes Kirk Cox should be the leader in that race.

“One would assume that Cox would be in a better position than he is, but popular opinion is that Amanda Chase is going to be in a better position to turn out the Trump loyalists to show up at these ‘firehouse’ primaries,” Roberts said.

For the democratic side, Roberts says the polls are showing McAuliffe in the lead.

“I suspect in the field like this he’s probably around 22-3-percent, but that’s all he needs. The problem the other candidates need to decide is who’s gonna be the non-McAuliffe, and the other ones need to get out,” Roberts said.

Roberts says nothing is for certain until the primary voters turn out on June 8th.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer
W.Va. Senate passes amended version of income tax bill by 18-16 vote
W.Va. Senate passes amended version of income tax bill by 18-16 vote
Evening Weather Forecast 4/8/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 4/8/2021
Properties back on the market after being on hold for Augusta County Courthouse expansion project
Properties back on the market after being on hold for Augusta County Courthouse expansion project
Improvement work begins on some I-81 exits
Improvement work begins on some I-81 exits