Local political analyst shares thoughts on Virginia governor race

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced his endorsement for former governor Terry McAuliffe, one of the democratic candidates for governor.

Local political analyst Bob Roberts says this endorsement adds momentum to his campaign while his democratic opponents are hurting.

During this race so far, most of the attention has been on McAuliffe, so others have not been able to get their message across. Roberts also says they are having trouble attacking McAuliffe on his actions.

“At the debate recently they attacked him on gun control, but they did not mention in that debate that the legislature was controlled by Republicans,” Roberts said. “Therefore, McAuliffe was in a very very difficult situation. Blaming him not getting legislation passed was ridiculous.”

Roberts says McAuliffe is a frontrunner but mentions he has lost past primaries. Roberts adds who is taking the wheel on the republican side is unclear as of now, but believes Kirk Cox should be the leader in that race.

“One would assume that Cox would be in a better position than he is, but popular opinion is that Amanda Chase is going to be in a better position to turn out the Trump loyalists to show up at these ‘firehouse’ primaries,” Roberts said.

For the democratic side, Roberts says the polls are showing McAuliffe in the lead.

“I suspect in the field like this he’s probably around 22-3-percent, but that’s all he needs. The problem the other candidates need to decide is who’s gonna be the non-McAuliffe, and the other ones need to get out,” Roberts said.

Roberts says nothing is for certain until the primary voters turn out on June 8th.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.