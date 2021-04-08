Pendleton County extends winning streak to 31 games

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County High School boys basketball team has now won 31 consecutive games.

The Wildcats defeated Pocahontas County, 61-29, Wednesday evening in Franklin. Bailey Thompson scored 29 points to lead Pendleton County while Isaiah Gardiner chipped in 12 points for the home team.

With the win, Pendleton County improves to 8-0 during the 2021 season. The Wildcats have won 31 straight games dating back to last season when Pendleton County went 23-0 during the 2019-2020 campaign before the season was shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PC is scheduled to host Moorefield Friday night in Franklin.

