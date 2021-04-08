Advertisement

President Biden announces executive actions in response to gun violence

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After several recent mass shootings, President Joe Biden says he is taking action to help curb gun violence.

Biden says his first executive action will be to ban ghost guns, or homemade guns that cannot be traced back to anyone. Secondly, he is asking the Justice Department to release an updated firearms trafficking report.

He also wants to keep track of lethal modifications to pistols and make a national red flag law to incentivize states to make their own, along with new investments in intervention programs in violence-prone areas. Attorney General Mark Herring says this could go a long way in ensuring the safety of Virginians.

“My job, the job of any president, is to protect the American people. Whether Congress acts or not, I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal as president to keep the American people safe from gun violence,” Biden said. “But there’s much more that Congress can do.”

Some people, such as congressman Ben Cline, are already opposing the changes on Twitter.

“The bill of rights is not a list of ten suggestions. The second amendment must be protected,” Cline wrote. “President Biden’s executive orders will do nothing to actually curb gun violence and instead strip citizens of their ability to protect themselves and their families.”

Biden calls on Congress to work on legislation as well.

“They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress. But they passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence,” the president said. “Enough prayers. Time for some action.”

