Properties back on the market after being on hold for Augusta County Courthouse expansion project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Six of the properties that were part of the Augusta County Courthouse expansion plan are back on the market after the county put them on hold for purchase.

The county spent over $98,000 to put nine properties on hold for purchase. The plan was to demolish and renovate those buildings to add on to the current courthouse.

Here’s the break down:

1 & 5 Court Place: $14,000

7 & 9 Court Place: $7,700

11 Court Place: $7,150

5 Lawyers Row: $15,250

7 Lawyers Row: $5,000

9 Lawyers Row: $30,000

11 South Augusta St.: $19,250

Total option costs: $98,350

“We went through the Historic Commission Review, and as you know, they denied our request. We did file an appeal to the city, which was differed for one month,” Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said.

That appeal was ultimately withdrawn, so why put money down before knowing whether the project would move forward?

“It was important to show the commission at the time that we went through that the project was actually something that could actually be done,” Fitzgerald said.

Now, the building behind the courthouse and the Echols building beside it are back on the market.

1, 5, 7, 9 and 11 Court Place have been up for sale for 16 days now with an asking price of $315,000, according to Cottonwood Commercial.

The Echols building has been on the market for 26 days and is priced at $750,000.

“That particular project that we went forward with at that time is no longer an option for us,” Fitzgerald said. “We have given up on those options on those properties.”

But that doesn’t mean they have given up on the courthouse expansion project.

“We continue to work on a different option there in order to take care of the needs of our courts,” Fitzgerald said.

This is still a major project for the county, and they are working closely with the City of Staunton to come up with a solution that works well for both localities.

Fitzgerald said he hopes to have more information on new options in a few months.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.