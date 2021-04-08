Sen. Manchin announces more than $28M to go to COVID-19 vaccine programs across W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV/Sen. Joe Manchin Press Release) — On Thursday, April 8, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $28,436,500 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to expand COVID-19 vaccine programs across the Mountain State.

The award is funded through the American Rescue Plan and distributed through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is working to expand access and ensure greater equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that every West Virginian who wants a COVID-19 vaccine can get one. This funding from the American Rescue Plan is great news for West Virginia and will put funds directly in the hands of local healthcare providers who can promote and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to their own communities,” said Senator Manchin in a press release.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.