Shenandoah National Park to celebrate National Park Week

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah National Park Trust has announced a series of events that will take place during National Park Week, from April 17 through April 25.

If you’re looking to enjoy what Shenandoah National Park has to offer, below is a list of events that will take place during National Park Week:

April 17: Fee Free Day at Shenandoah National Park. Park-goers will be able to visit SNP for free.

April 18: Shenandoah Partnership Showcase. SNP will showcase its partnerships that make a direct impact in the park and surrounding communities.

April 19: Keeping Bears Wild. Learn about the efforts SNP makes each season to protect its black bear population and create safer viewing opportunities for park visitors.

April 20: Art in the Park. SNP will showcase its artists participating in Shenandoah National Park Trust’s Artists-in-Residence program virtually. Click here to register for the virtual event.

April 21: Shenandoah’s Legacy. Learn more about the historical legacy of SNP and the future of conservation.

April 22: Digital Earth Day & Open Space Invaders! Join the Shenandoah National Park Trust as it reflects on the natural beauty in Shenandoah. The Trust will also be hosting “Open Space Invaders!”, a free virtual event alongside Blue Ridge PRISM and Shenandoah National Park. Click here to register.

April 23: Outdoor Education Day. Learn what you can do to help protect the animals, plant species and conservation efforts in Shenandoah Park alongside Shenandoah interns and park rangers.

April 24: National Junior Ranger Day. Children can earn a badge from SNP, or by participating virtually with Shenandoah National Park Trust by becoming a Shenandoah Virtual Ranger.

To learn more about National Park Week at SNP, click here.

