Sunscreen as important during the spring compared to summer

(WHSV) - Despite the fact that temperatures are starting to rise, that doesn’t matter for sun exposure. Sunscreen can be just as important in April as August. Here’s why.

When temperatures are at there warmest, we tend to think that correlates to UV exposure. Instead, it is dependent on the summer solstice.

The length of time that a day is can give you an indication on the strength of the sun. June 20th is the summer solstice. This is when you would be the most prone to sunburn. Keep in mind though, Labor Day weekend is just over two months after the summer solstice.

This means the sun is as strong in early to mid April as it is during Labor Day.

During April in our area, we aren’t quite busting out the summer outfits just yet so use of sunscreen will be lower. However, the places like your face is in as much danger from the sun in April to when it is in August.

As a reminder, it is wise to use sunscreen if you plan on doing outdoor activities during the time the sun is its strongest (10am - 4pm).

The summer solstice is the day the sun is the strongest, the sun is just as strong on the first day spring compared to the first day of fall. (University of Arizona)

