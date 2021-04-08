Advertisement

Unreleased Prince album coming out this summer

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Never-before-heard music by Prince is being released five years after his death.

The Prince estate has announced the release of “Welcome 2 America.”

Prince wrote and recorded the album before a 2010 tour, but it was never made public.

The title track “Welcome 2 America” is already streaming on several platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

The album is dropping July 30.

Prince died in April 2016 after accidentally overdosing on the opioid fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
The city of Harrisonburg Public Works logo located on the side of the new trash carts.
Harrisonburg trash carts become new treasure

Latest News

File image
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
Joe Biden announces new action to curb gun violence. (Source: CNN Newsource)
President Biden takes action on gun control
The U.S. military is incorporating the use of force-plate technology in an effort to prevent...
New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury
Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors