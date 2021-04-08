Advertisement

Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - State lawmakers have voted to speed up the legalization of marijuana, allowing the possession of small amounts beginning this summer.

It took a tie-breaker from Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers had already approved legalization, but not until 2024 when regulations would be in place, and legal dispensaries would be ready to open. The governor’s amendment moved up the legal possession of less than once ounce of marijuana to July 1 of this year.

“There’s so much wrong with this substitute, it’s hard to know where to begin,” said Del. Kathy Byron (R-Bedford Co.) as the House began debating the proposal.

The marijuana amendment drew fire for a number of reasons.

Some Republicans opposed language they said was an attack on Virginia’s Right-To-Work law. And others, including Botetourt Delegate Chris Head, argued it was foolhardy to legalize possession before a system for legal sales is in place.

“By legalizing before we have retail stores in place,” Head told the House, “we are super-charging illicit sales.”

But Democrats in both chambers defended the amendment.

“Let’s be clear what this bill does,” said Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax Co.). “This bill legalizes the possession of small amounts under an ounce, by adults, in certain circumstances and that’s it.”

And when it came up for a decision in the State Senate, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax cast the tie-breaking vote.

So to recap, the amendment approved Wednesday allows Virginians over the age of 21 to possess less than an ounce of marijuana, and grow up to four plants at home beginning July 1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Wright, 20, of Waynesboro, Va.
Officials: Waynesboro man arrested in relation to distributing drugs to a minor
Edward "Twyman" Greene was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.
Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing man
4-5-2021
Interesting cloud spotted over the area
File image of an individual using their phone.
Shenandoah Telecommunications expects to lay off hundreds of employees as part of organizational restructuring plan
A crash on I-81 in Augusta County near mile marker 220.7 has closed the northbound right lane.
Tractor-trailer crashes into field after crash off I-81 in Augusta County

Latest News

Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
Virginia State University
5 Democrats running for Virginia governor to meet for debate
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is holding a summit on the state personal income tax bill.
W.Va. Gov. Justice announces ‘Justice 4 All’ plan to eliminate state personal income tax
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 file photo, city workers drape a tarp over a statue of...
High court: Charlottesville can remove Confederate statues
Amanda Chase
Hearing set in lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure