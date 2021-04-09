Advertisement

1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, a pursuit began after a Virginia State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop on I-64.

Investigators said the traffic violation was for the vehicle’s improper registration.

The Saturn refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated and ended when the vehicle stopped on Shirey Rd. in Augusta County.

One of the vehicle’s three occupants was taken into custody. The other two fled the scene on foot.

A perimeter was set up and search efforts to locate the other two were underway by VSP and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. After about two hours, the search was discontinued.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Charges are pending against the individual taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
Black bears
Black bears spotted in Waynesboro; what to do if you encounter a bear
Virginia House approves Northam’s push to speed up marijuana legalization
DHHR receives federal approval for SNAP emergency supplemental allotments
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

Courtesy WWBT
Better Business Bureau, VEC investigating unemployment fraud claims
Petaluma, CA cattle ranches brace for "worse drought ever" as rainwater runs dry
California cattle rancher braces for worst drought ever
Lawmakers order parole board review, but controversy lingers
Parole board controversy to linger, despite outside investigation
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer
Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana possession this summer