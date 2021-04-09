1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, a pursuit began after a Virginia State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop on I-64.

Investigators said the traffic violation was for the vehicle’s improper registration.

The Saturn refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated and ended when the vehicle stopped on Shirey Rd. in Augusta County.

One of the vehicle’s three occupants was taken into custody. The other two fled the scene on foot.

A perimeter was set up and search efforts to locate the other two were underway by VSP and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. After about two hours, the search was discontinued.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Charges are pending against the individual taken into custody.

