Advertisement

4 accused of getting pandemic jobless benefits for inmates

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted four people for their roles in a scheme to use the identities of 35 Virginia prison inmates to secure more than $300,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia says two women worked with two inmates at correctional institutions to collect information of other inmates to apply for unemployment benefits. Two men who were serving time are accused of providing information for inmates where they serving time.

The four people charged and the prisoners whose IDs used shared more than $334,000 and obtained nearly $437,000.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
1 in custody, 2 others wanted after Augusta County police pursuit
Feathers found in front of the Rockingham County Courthouse
15 birds found dead in Harrisonburg’s Court Square over the course of a few days
File image
Owner of Richmond assisted living facility federally indicted for allegedly stealing $800K in residents’ benefits
Syringes await use at a vaccination clinic in Virginia.
Central Shenandoah Health District to move into Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday
Air 3 captures smoke clouds from the Cub Run prescribed burn on April 5.
National Forest Service Ranger explains the purpose of recent prescribed burns

Latest News

VSP: One in custody, two on the run after police pursuit in Augusta Co.
David Lee Wood, 39, of Waynesboro, Va.
Police: Waynesboro man charged with domestic assault, discharge of firearm within dwelling
'MAC' the career bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
'MAC' the bus offers an interactive way to look at careers
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during the State of the State Address in the House...
West Virginia gov to sign three bills into law