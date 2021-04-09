Advertisement

Augusta Health says staff have fully vaccinated 25,000 community members in latest vaccine clinic update

Augusta Health sign for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Augusta Health sign for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — Augusta Health has provided the community with an update on its vaccination progress.

Augusta Health says the hospital has administered over 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has fully vaccinated 25,000 community members at its vaccine clinics.

Augusta Health says it has also shifted along with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) to begin vaccinating CSHD residents in Phase 2. This means that everyone age 16 and over is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals under the age of 18 should note the only vaccine authorized for that particular age group is the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or legal guardian who can consent to the administration of the vaccine to a minor must be present at the time of vaccination.

All clinics still require appointments, which you can sign up for by clicking here. Information about new vaccine clinics, the links and the criteria for each link are posted as available.

Augusta Health still encourages those who wish to volunteer at upcoming vaccination clinics to sign up by emailing CovidStaffing@augustahealth.com.

