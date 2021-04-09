Advertisement

Broadband bill passes in W.Va. Senate

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill relating to broadband expansion passed in the Senate Friday.

HB 2002 passed by a 32-2 vote.

The Bill creates an Office of Broadband, whose objective will be to explore all options to expand broadband in rural areas.

The permit process for broadband service providers will be expedited in order to make broadband access available in a faster and less expensive manner.

HB 2002 will go into effect on May 27th, 2021.

