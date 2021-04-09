Advertisement

Dukes add transfer from Winthrop

By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team picked up a commitment from a transfer Friday.

Winthrop transfers Charles Falden announced on Twitter that he is joining the Dukes:

Falden played four seasons at Winthrop. He started 25 games and averaged 10.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2020-2021 for a squad that made it to the NCAA Tournament. He is a native of Richmond, Virginia and played high school basketball at L.C. Bird where he was named 2016 Virginia High School League 5A Player of the Year. Falden also attended Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, averaging 23.6 points per game.

