Family owned ice cream truck reopening in to downtown Harrisonburg

The Branch Family stands in front of their soft serve truck.
The Branch Family stands in front of their soft serve truck.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Branch Soft Serve truck is coming to downtown Harrisonburg. After closing down for the entirety of 2020 due to the pandemic, the ice cream is gearing up for the weekend and is moving to a new location.

“When people are outside in the sun, that is when they want to get an ice cream,” Chantel Branch with Branch Soft Serve explained.

The truck is moving from the JMU Outpost Bookstore parking lot to the parking lot next to Jack Browns.

“Downtown, there is more walking traffic more people are having fun, spending time with their families we thought it would be a great idea to have it right where everybody is at,” Branch said.

The Branch Soft Serve truck will be open on weekends from noon to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

“We are a family business and we love families. We want everybody to have fun, eating our ice cream,” Branch added.

To enter to win a free sundae for you and your family send your email on the post below.

WIN 5 SUNDAES!

Posted by Branchs soft serve ice cream etc on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

