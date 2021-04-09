JMU football adds home game for April 17

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has added a final game to its regular-season schedule.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced Friday the Dukes will host Richmond for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday, April 17. TV coverage will be available on NBC Sports Washington Plus. Both previously-scheduled contests between the two programs this spring were postponed due to issues related to COVID-19.

James Madison is currently 4-0 overall (2-0 CAA) and ranked No. 1 in the country. Richmond is 3-0 overall (3-0 CAA) and ranked No. 12 in the nation. The matchup will determine the CAA South Division champion and likely have an impact on the CAA championship and playoff seeding for both squads.

JMU has played just one game since March 6 due to COVID-19 issues with the Dukes and other programs in the CAA.

